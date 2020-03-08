VANISHED: Veronica Gallegos

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Veronica Gallegos has been missing since 2005.

She went missing from Gun Barrel City at the age of 19. Currently, she would be 34.

Ms. Gallegos is Hispanic, 5’4”, and weighs about 150 pounds.

She was last seen on January 11, 2005.

Her live-in boyfriend said she packed a suitcase and left; he speculated she’d returned to her native Mexico.

She has never been heard from again. Her family reported her missing three or four days after her disappearance.

Gallegos left behind her purse, her Mexican identification and her six-month-old child.

Her boyfriend is considered a person of interest in her case and has stopped cooperating with investigators.

Foul play is possible in her disappearance, but few details are available in her case.