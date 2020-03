ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Timothy Lynn Willard has been missing since 2001.

He went missing from Lufkin at the age of 51. Currently, he would be 70.

Mr. Willard is white, 5’10”, and weighs about 150 pounds.

Timothy’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

He was last seen on May 29, 2001, but Willard has kidney problems and was on dialysis at the time of his disappearance.