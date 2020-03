MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Terry Wayne Evans has been missing since 2016.

He went missing from Avinger at the age of 40. Currently, he would be 43.

Mr. Evans is white, 5’11”, and weighs about 200 pounds.

Terry was last seen at his house in Avinger on July 14, 2016.

He was on his way to work in a black 2005 Ford Expedition with silver trim on the bottom.