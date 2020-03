GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Teresa Marie Byers has been missing since 1979.

She went missing from Kilgore at the age of 18. Currently, she would be 58.

Ms. Byers is white, 5’4” to 5’7”, and weighs about 100 to 110 pounds.

Teresa’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided, but the Tyler Police Department is the investigating agency.

She was last seen on November 1, 1979.

Circumstances of this case as well as life style and lack of family contact indicate possible foul play.