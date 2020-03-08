VANISHED: Teresa Lanette Barnett

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Teresa Lanette Barnett has been missing since 1987.

She went missing from Marshall at the age of 30. Currently, she would be 63.

Teresa was last seen mid-morning in a parking lot off Highway 59 in Marshall on August 7, 1987.

Her husband dropper her off at the Eckerd Pharmacy, which is now Hope’s Closet, and he left the car there for her to drive home.

But she never returned home.

Officials later found her vehicle unlocked and abandoned in the same parking lot.

Detectives first interviewed her husband and his father, but they were never named as suspects.

Lt. Patrick Clayton with the Marshall Criminal Investigations Division says he inherited the case from past detectives who’ve since passed away.

“We would have questioned the last person to see her alive which was her husband and his father. We would have probably canvassed the store to see if she went in there. Attempted to look for any kind of video which back in the 80s’ there was not a lot of surveillance video. It is interesting her purse was located the next day.” PATRICK CLAYTON

A jogger found her purse on the side of the road three miles from that parking lot, at the intersection of South Washington and Lakeview Drive South.

“When you find a purse five to seven miles away as a detective, what do your thoughts go to? Well, it’s interesting it could be that someone through the item out, somebody places it there to try to throw law enforcement off, that she placed it there and left with someone. We really don’t know what could have happened,” Clayton said.

Little information is available about Barnett’s life.

She was a housewife and mother, and not from Marshall but lived there with her husband who was a native. He has since moved away and does not keep in touch with Marshall police.

But her daughter’s DNA was submitted to the Texas for Missing and Unidentified Persons. So if her body is ever discovered, DNA on file will verify her identity.

“You begin to speculate she could be deceased but we really don’t know. She could have changed her identity and left,” Clayton said.

Clayton said new information from the public, hard evidence or a confession would help bring the case to its end.

Until then, the disappearance of Teresa Barnett remains a baffling case without clues.

Marshall Police are asking anyone who knows anything about this case to call the Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.