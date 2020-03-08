VANISHED: Teresa Glynn Stephens

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Teresa Glynn Stephens has been missing since 2015.

She went missing from Center at the age of 52. Currently, she would be 56.

Ms. Stephens is white, 5’11”, and weighs about 200 pounds.

Teresa was last seen on a road from South Carolina to Missouri sometime in July of 2015.

But officials say she has ties to South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, and Texas City, Texas.

Anyone with information regarding Stephens’ whereabouts is urged to contact Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kevin Windham at (936) 598-5601 or (936) 572-1972.