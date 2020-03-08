VANISHED: Tara Lee Blue

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Tara Lee Blue has been missing since 2001.

She went missing from Center at the age of 30. Currently, she would be 48.

Ms. Blue is white, 5’5” to 5’8”, and weighs around 150 to 160 pounds.

Tara’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided, but officials do suspect foul play.

She was last seen on November 2, 2001.

Sometime that month, a crime scene was discovered in rural Shelby County containing evidence that Tara Lea Blue had been murdered.

Blue was last seen the previous night with Richard Lee Sanders.

Blue’s body, and Richard Sanders, have never been located.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person/persons responsible for this crime.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.