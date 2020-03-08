VANISHED: Tanya Michelle Williams

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Tanya Michelle Williams has been missing since 1983.
She went missing from Center at the age of 1 years old. Currently, she would be 38.
Tanya’s family was visiting her paternal grandparent’s house in Center, at their home half a mile down a dirt road off Highway 7.
That’s when she disappeared from their backyard at dusk, shortly after 8:00 p.m.
About twenty minutes passed before anyone realized she was missing.
She has never been heard from again.
Investigators could find no evidence that Tanya wandered away from her grandparents’ home; they believe she was abducted.
Below is an age progressed photo of what Tanya would look like at age 37.