RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Shirley Mac Hunt has been missing since 2007.

She went missing from Henderson at the age of 72. Currently, she would be 84.

Mrs. Hunt is white, 5’4” to 5’6”, and weighs about 120 to 140 pounds.

Shirley was last seen leaving her house on foot near the 8700 block of County Road 454 South in Henderson on June 19, 2007.

Officials say she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.