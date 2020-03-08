VANISHED: Sheryia Grant

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Sheryia Ronsha Grant has been missing since 2016.

She went missing from Kilgore at the age of 20, eight months pregnant. Currently, she would be 23.

Grant was reported missing August 20, 2016.

Although three people have been charged in connection with her disappearance, her body has never been found.

Police believe Grant was killed soon after she vanished.

In March 2017, a Rusk County grand jury returned sealed indictments that led authorities to arrest three people.

Laneshia Lashae Brager-Young, 26, Allen Lamont Sutton Jr., 29, and a juvenile from Arp are charged in connection with Grant’s death on charges including tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

Police have said evidence uncovered during the investigation indicates Grant was killed shortly after she was reported missing.