VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Sharon Priscilla King has been missing since 2002.

She went missing from Ben Wheeler at the age of 43. Currently, she would be 60.

Ms. King is white, 5’3”, and weighs about 145 pounds.

King was last seen leaving her residence in Ben Wheeler on July 17, 2002.

She was reportedly driving a metallic blue Chevrolet Suburban at the time.