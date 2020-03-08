VANISHED: Samatha Lynn Clonch

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Samatha Lynn Clonch has been missing since 1999.

She went missing from Henderson at the age of 13. Currently, she would be 33.

Ms. Clonch is white/native American, 5’6”, and weighs about 110 pounds.

Samatha left to go to school on the morning on September 9, 1999 at Henderson Middle School, and was expected to come home right after.

Officials say she never made it home and has never been heard from again.

Back in 2009, Henderson Police said it had been rumored that she could have gone to Mexico of her own accord, but nothing could be confirmed.

Below is an age progressed photo of what Samatha would look like at age 27.

There is a Facebook Page dedicated to Samatha and bringing her home. Click here to visit it.