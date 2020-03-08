VANISHED: Richard Sanders

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Richard Sanders has been missing since 2001.

He went missing from Center at the age of 25. Currently, he would be 43.

Mr. Sanders is white, 6’6”, and weighs about 220 pounds.

Richard’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

He was last seen on October 31, 2001.

In November 2001, a crime scene was discovered in rural Shelby County containing evidence that Tara Lea Blue, another person missing in the county, had been murdered.

Blue was last seen the previous night with Richard Lee Sanders.

Blue’s body, and Richard Sanders, have never been located.

If Sanders is located, citizens should not approach him.