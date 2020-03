GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Raymond Paul Jones has been missing since 2003.

He went missing from Longview at the age of 42. Currently, he would be 58.

Mr. Jones is black, 6’2” or 6’3”, and weighs about 200 to 220 pounds.

Raymond was last seen at a family member’s house in the vicinity of the 2900 block of Signal HIll Drive in Longview on August 4, 2003.

He reportedly left the house with two men in a small white four door vehicle.