VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Phillip Wade Roberts has been missing since 1982.

He went missing from Grand Saline at the age of 36. Currently, he would be 73.

Mr. Wade is white, 5’9” or 6’0”, and weighs around 200 to 210 pounds.

Phillip was last seen leaving for work as a security officer at Holly Lake, near Hawkins, on May 3, 1982.

Officials found his car four days later parked off Caney Creek Road, but no signs of a struggle.

They also believe foul play is possible.