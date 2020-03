ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Pearl Shepherd Rodriguez has been missing since 1987.

She went missing from Diboll at the age of 18. Currently, she would be 50.

Ms. Rodriguez is Hispanic, 5’1” to 5’7”, and weighs about 120 to 140 pounds.

Pearl’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

She was last seen on October 1, 1987.

Officials do suspect foul play was involved in her disappearance.