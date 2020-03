VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Patricia Ann Scott has been missing since 2010.

She went missing from Mabank at the age of 49. Currently, she would be 58.

Ms. Scott is white, 4’11” and weighs around 140 pounds.

Patricia’s disappearance is due to unknown circumstances, but a friend reported her missing after the woman stopped receiving letters from Scott.

Another friend said he last saw Scott in February of 2010.