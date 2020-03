CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Misty Dawn Ortega has been missing since 1995.

She went missing from Mixon at the age of 15. Currently, she would be 40.

Ms. Ortega is white, 5’9”, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Misty and her younger sister, Crystal Ortega, left their family’s house in Troup, on August 8, 1995.

Authorities initially believed they left of their own accord, but have since reconsidered this theory.

Below is an age progressed photo of what Misty would look like at age 34.