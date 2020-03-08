VANISHED: Michelle Lee Richardson

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Michelle Lee Richardson has been missing since 1989.

She went missing from Palestine at the age of 16.

Currently, she would be 46. Ms. Richardson is white, 5’6”, and weighs around 160 pounds.

Michelle’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

She was last seen on Highway 322 in Palestine on May 1, 1989, around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say she had told her mother she was going for a short walk, but when her brother tried to catch up with her, he couldn’t find her.

Her mother sent someone to look for her after about 20 minutes of Michelle not returning.

Police say she left behind all her belongings, including her clothing and purse.

Family members say she had a baby boy and don’t believe she would have abandoned him.

Below is an age progressed photo of what Ms. Richardson would look like at age 30.