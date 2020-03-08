VANISHED: Megan Elizabeth Garner

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Megan Elizabeth Garner has been missing since 1992.

She went missing from Tyler at the age of 3. Currently, she would be 32.

Megan was last seen at the playground near her home in the mid-morning on March 27, 1991.

That playground was near her family’s home, which was in the 4600 block of Paluxy Drive.

She was accompanied by her brother and cousin at the time.

The other children turned away from Megan for a few moments and she disappeared.

Below is an age progressed photo of what Megan would look like around age 30.