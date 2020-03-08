VANISHED: Maxine Gray

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Maxine Gray has been missing since 1992.

She went missing from Mount Pleasant at the age of 30. Currently, she would be 57.

Ms. Gray is black, 6’4” or 6’5” and weighs around 150 pounds.

Maxine’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

She was last seen on April 5, 1992 driving a black 1965 Chevrolet Malibu with Texas license plates at Circle C Trailer Park in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says this case is suspended, awaiting DNA results from UNT Center for Human Identification lab.