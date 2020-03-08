VANISHED: Matthew Ellis Keith

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Matthew Ellis Keith has been missing since 2011.

He went missing from Marshall at the age of 35. Currently, he would be 44.

Mr. Keith is white, 5’11”, and weighs about 175 to 190 pounds.

Matthew was last seen in El Paso on February 15, 2011.

Officials say he was at a Greyhound bus station to come back to Marshall, but has not had any contact with his family since then.

Keith visited Juarez, Mexico in 2011. When he returned to the United States, he was arrested at the border in El Paso, Texas on an outstanding warrant for parole violation. While he was in the El Paso County Jail he wrote letters to his family. They believed he would be released on February 25, but he was actually released on February 15.

As per standard procedure, police officers dropped him off at a Greyhound bus station in El Paso and gave him a transportation voucher so he could go to his father’s home in Marshall.

It’s unclear if he ended up boarding the bus.

