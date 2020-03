ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Mary Jo Thompson has been missing since 1980.

She went missing from Lukfin at the age of 33. Currently, she would be 72.

Ms. Thompson is white, 5’1”, and weighs about 110 pounds.

Mary Jo’s’ disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

She was last seen on August 24, 1980.

According to her Charley Project entry, she had an arrest record for selling crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine.