BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Margaret Jane Chauncy has been missing since 1987.

She went missing from Texarkana at the age of 24. Currently, she would be 56.

Ms. Chauncy is white, 5’6” to 5’8”, and weights about 125 to 135 pounds.

Margaret was last seen in a red 1983 Pontiac Fiero with an Arkansas license plate on it.

The vehicle has never been found and foul play is suspected in her disappearance that took place on October 20, 1987.