VANISHED: Lisa Ann Eubanks

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Lisa Ann Eubanks has been missing since 1999.

She went missing from Texarkana at the age of 17. Currently, she would be 38.

Ms. Eubanks is white, 6’0” and weighs around 110 pounds.

Lisa resided with her mother and stepfather in Texarkana, Texas. She received a telephone call from a male friend at approximately 12:30 a.m. on January 15, 1999.

A vehicle driven by an unidentified individual arrived at the residence by 1:30 a.m. Lisa reportedly got in the car and has never been heard from again.

She did not share her plans with her family members, as she was allowed to leave the house whenever she wanted. They assumed she had left with a friend and would be back shortly.

Her parents said it is uncharacteristic of Lisa to leave without contact for an extended period of time.

Lisa was a high school senior and transferred to Bowie County School of Success the day before she vanished.

Below is an age progression photo of what Lisa would look like at age 32.