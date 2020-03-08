VANISHED: Latoya Renea Grissom

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Latoya Renea Grissom has been missing since 2007.

She went missing from Texarkana at the age of 25. Currently, she would be 37.

Ms. Grissom is black, 5’4” to 5’6”, and weighs about 120 to 130 pounds.

Latoya was last seen getting into a small dark colored vehicle near the Sunset Apartments in Texarkana and has not been heard from since September 4, 2007.

She lived at the complex with her grandmother and two children.

“She said she’d be coming back. The baby wanted to go with her, he was crying. She said she was gonna come back and get him. She never returned.” Dorothy Grissom, Latoya’s grandmother

Officials say since that date, she has not called her mother to check on her son or any contact with previous acquaintances.

“No matter what happened, she always kept in touch with her family,” said Dorothy Grissom.

When Latoya had been gone for several days without calling home, her family reported her missing. Local police entered her name into their databases.

“In any type of case like that, we immediately are entering those persons into TCIC and NCIC,” said Shawn Vaughn with the Texarkana Texas Police Department. “Because a lot of times, time is of the essence on these things.”

Vaughn said hard evidence in the investigation has been hard to come by.

“In the last 12 years there hasn’t been anything that’s allowed us to move forward with the case,” said Vaughn.

In October 2010, her purse and some other belongings were found along a creek in Texarkana

Latoya’s family believes someone out there knows something.

“No one seems to be telling the truth. Why? I want to know the story,” said Dorothy Grissom.

A story they hope will soon bring answers.

“This family, the Grissom family, needs closure,” said Dorothy Grissom. “We need closure.”