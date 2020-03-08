VANISHED: Lakeisha Trenail Buckner

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Lakiesha Trenail Buckner has been missing since 1999.

She went missing from Marshall at the age of 16. Currently, she would be 36.

Ms. Buckner is black, 4’6” to 4’7”, and weighs about 115 pounds.

Lakiesha was last seen on August 13, 1999.

Officials say when she was last seen, she might have been with two adult Hispanic men. They do say that she is a habitual runaway who usually hangs out with male Hispanic migrant workers.

Lakiesha’s mother had planned to press charges against the men for providing her with drugs and alcohol and having sexual contact with her.

Below are two age progressed photos to what Lakeisha would look like at age 27 and 32.