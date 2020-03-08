VANISHED: Ladana Renee Wiley

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Ladana Renee Wiley has been missing since 2000.

She went missing from New Boston at the age of 27. Currently, she would be 47.

Ms. Wiley is white, 5’2”, and weighs around 155 pounds.

Landana was last seen when her mother dropped her off at home on January 1, 2000.

Her mother noticed she appeared nervous and jittery, and when she called about an hour later, Ladana did not answer.

There was no indication of forced entry inside Wiley’s residence.

Her clothing, makeup and all her other personal belongings were left behind, but a set of keys was missing.

Wiley planned to attend her birthday party the following day at her mother’s house.

In April 2014, the New Boston Police Department received new information in the case.

The FBI Evidence Response team was called in and began using an excavator to dig at a home on Nelson Street, which was not where Wiley’s residence was located, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

That day, the could a cloth-like article, and agents began carefully digging and put up a blue screen around the site.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call New Boston Police Department at 903-628-3771.