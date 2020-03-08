VANISHED: Kimberly Rachelle Norwood

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Kimberly Rachelle Norwood has been missing since 1989.

She went missing from Hallsville at the age of 12. Currently, she would be 43.

Kimberly was last seen walking home with her friends in the Caney Creek Estates subdivision on May 20, 1989.

She and her friends went separate ways about a mile from her home around 5:15 p.m. but never reached her destination.

Just an hour prior, officials say Kimberly and her mother got into an argument over the phone because she wasn’t going to be allowed to spend the night at a friend’s house.

Her family doesn’t believe she ran away; they believe she was abducted.

The house they lived in at the time has since been torn down, but her parents live in another house close by.

Her disappearance made national headlines, grabbing the attention of TV talk-show hosts Oprah Winfrey and Montel Williams.

The Unfound Podcast also did an episode on Kimberly’s disappearance.

You can listen to it below:

Below is an age progressed photo of what Kimberly would look like at at 40.