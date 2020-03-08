VANISHED: Kimberly Burns

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Kimberly Burns has been missing since 2012.

She went missing from Marshall at the age of 16. Currently, she would be 24.

Ms. Burns is black, 5’3”, and weighs about 165 pounds.

Kimberly was last seen at her house around 5:30 a.m. on July 12, 2012.

She did not return home, nor make contact with her mother.

The mother says she believes her daughter may have called someone to meet her and take her to an unknown location. The missing teen may be in the Longview area, where she has several friends.

If you have any information about Burns’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s department, at 903-923-4000.