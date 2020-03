SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Miss Kimberly Ann Marshall has been missing since 2017.

She went missing from Tyler at the age of 31. Currently, she would be 33.

Ms. Marshall is white, 5’1” to 5’5”, and weighs about 100 to 105 pounds.

Kimberly has last seen after spending one night at the Salvation Army in Tyler and has not made contact with her family since March 17, 2017.

If you have any information please contact Tyler Police.