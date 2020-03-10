VANISHED: Kevin Dewayne Lemonds

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Kevin Dewayne Lemonds has been missing since 2016.

He went missing from Malakoff at the age of 33. Currently, he would be 36.

Mr. Lemonds is white, anywhere from 6’0” to 6’8”, and weighs around 140 to 200 pounds.

Kevin dropped his kids off with their maternal grandmother on August 3, 2016, went to get a pack of cigarettes, and never came back.

His vehicle was found on the side of the road in Trinidad, with a suicide note inside the vehicle.

There is a Facebook page set up in his name. Click here to view it.