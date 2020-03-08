VANISHED: Johnny William Franklin

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Johnny WIlliam Franklin has been missing since 2008.

He went missing from Tyler at the age of 53. Currently, he would be 64.

Mr. Franklin is black, 5’9” to 5’10”, and weighs about 165 to 175 pounds.

Johnny’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

He was last seen on October 7, 2008.

Two weeks later, his vehicle was found abandoned behind the Liberty Baptist Church in Tyler, which is on Broadway Avenue.

Franklin frequented drug houses prior to his disappearance, but officials say he may have taken against his will.