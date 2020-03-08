VANISHED: Jimmy Charles Scott

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Jimmy Charles Scott has been missing since 2001.

He went missing from Jacksonville at the age of 50. Currently, he would be 68.

Mr. Scott is white, 5’8” to 5’11”, and weighs 130 to 150 pounds.

Jimmy was last seen at the Plantation Estates community, near the 400 block of Fireleaf Road in Jacksonville between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. November 3, 2001.

He was reported missing after failing to show for his first day at a new job.

Officials say they conducted an extensive search of the are near his home, but were not able to find any leads to lead to where Scott was.