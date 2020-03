HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Jimmy Charles Dixon has been missing since 1997.

He went missing from Marshall at the age of 47. Currently, he would be 69.

Mr. Dixon is black, 6’5” or 6’6”, and weighs about 160 to 175 pounds.

Jimmy was last seen at the Oak Haven Recovery Center on Highway 154 and Daniels Road in Marshall on June 22, 1997.

Officials say he also goes by the nickname “Slim.”

He disappeared from the facility and has not been seen again.