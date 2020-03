WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Jewell Meek Stephenson has been missing since 2001.

She went missing from Quitman at the age of 88. Currently, she would be 106.

Ms. Stephenson is white, 5’2”, and weighs about 130 pounds.

Jewell’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

Officials say she had previously wondered off and was located near Dallas.

Also, they say she is known to walk great distances.

She was last seen on June 25, 2001.