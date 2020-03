ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Jesse Lee Freeman has been missing since 2010.

He went missing from Lufkin at the age of 55. Currently, he would be 65.

Mr. Freeman is black, 5’11”, and weighs about 145 pounds.

Jesse’s disappearance does not have a lot of details provided.

He was last seen on July 23, 2010.

Police did confirm Jesse was homeless at the time of his disappearance.

Officials say he may use the alias name Herman Allisom.