GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Jennifer Louise Winkler has been missing since 1998.

She went missing from Kilgore at the age of 41. Currently, she would be 62.

Ms. Winkler is white, 5’4” to 5’7”, and weighs about 150 to 160 pounds.

Jennifer was last seen leaving the Casino Tropical Nite Club, which is located on Highway 31, west of the city of Kilgore, on May 31, 1998.

Reportedly, she left the Nite Club with two unknown Hispanic men and has not been seen since.

Foul play is possible.