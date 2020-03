PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Jeanie Naomi Lofton has been missing since 1994.

She went missing from Carthage at the age of 21. Currently, she would be 47.

Ms. Lofton is white, 5’5” or 5’6”, and weighs about 130 to 140 pounds.

Jeanie was last seen in Carthage on April 2, 1994.

Her vehicle was found abandoned, and officials suspect foul play.