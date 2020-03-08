VANISHED: Heather Danielle Cannon

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Heather Danielle Cannon has been missing since 2009.

She went missing from Athens at the age of 15. Currently, she would be 25.

Ms. Cannon is white, 5’5”, and weighs about 150 pounds. Officials have classified her case as a runaway.

She was last seen on August 27, 2009, in the company of her biological father, Jerral Allen Whitley.

Officials say Whitley refused to take a polygraph test after Heather’s disappearance.

He was later incarcerated in Florida for drug offenses and grand theft, and imprisoned for 18 months before being released in October 2014.

Heather had previously traveled to Florida and New York. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

There has been a Facebook page set up to help find her.

Below is a age progressed photo of Cannon and what she would look like at age 19.