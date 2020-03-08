VANISHED: Hartford Hunter Dunn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Hartford Hunter Dunn has been missing since 2004.

He went missing from Marshall at the age of 76. Currently, he would be 92.

Mr. Dunn is black, 5’7” to 5’9” and weighs about 190 to 200 pounds.

Hartford was last seen at his house in the area of 200 block of Private Road 4002 in Marshall in the early morning hours of August 5, 2004.

His daughter woke up at 7:30 a.m. that morning and found him gone and the front door open.

Dunn had been living with his daughter and son-in-law for about three years prior to his disappearance.

Officials say he suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.