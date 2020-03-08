VANISHED: Harry Edward Stewart

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Harry Edward Stewart has been missing since 2011.

He went missing from Hallsville at the age of 65. Currently, he would be 72.

Mr. Stewart is white, 5’10”, and weighs about 170 pounds.

Harry was last seen traveling from Springtown, Texas, which is northwest of Fort Worth, to Alabama.

Officials say he was driving when he hit something and had to leave his vehicle after his radiator overheated.

Harry told the responding officer he would wait at the Dairy Queen on Farm-to-Market Road 450 near mile marker 604 for a ride.