VANISHED: Harold William Roland

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Harold William Roland has been missing since 1997.

He went missing from Lake Sam Rayburn at the age of 50. Currently, he would be 73.

Mr. Roland is white, 6’1”, and weighs about 260 pounds.

Harold was last seen driving a 1996 Chevy pickup with a pontoon boat and trailer, telling a witness he planned to go fishing.

When he didn’t return, his wife reported him missing the following morning.

Over the next three months, the truck was found burned on a hunting lease about 45 miles away from the lake house that Harold was reportedly using, off Neal Road near Farm-to-Market Road 844 in Shawnee Prairie.

There was also a burned rifle found underneath the back seat of the truck and an ice chest was located in the vehicle’s bed.

The boat trailer was found abandoned in a national forest in San Augustine County 20 miles from that lake house, four miles south of Broaddus, Texas off of State Highway 147.

Meanwhile, the pontoon boat was found on Lake Sam Rayburn in a narrow cove off of the Harvey Creek recreational area, which is near the end of FM 2390 about 10 miles from the lake house.

Pontoons on the boat had been shot, possibly in an attempt to sink the craft.

Investigators suspect Roland was killed.

DPS increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Roland’s disappearance to $6,000 back in November of 2018.