VANISHED: Gustavo Valdovinos

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Gustavo Valdovinos has been missing since 2012.

He went missing from Tyler at the age of 30. Currently, he would be 37.

Mr. Valdovinos is Hispanic, 5’2”, and weighs about 145 to 155 pounds.

Gustavo was last seen at his mother’s aunt’s house in a White Chevy pickup on July 11, 2012 in the 2500 block of Canton Street in Tyler.

Officials say he was with one other man and two women at the time.

KETK reported Valdovinos’ disappearance back in 2012.

Family members told KETK at the time, though his body hasn’t been found, they suspect foul play.

He was reported missing on July 14.