VANISHED: Gregoria Jacobo Martinez

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Gregoria Jacobo Martinez has been missing since 2009.

She went missing from Nacogdoches at the age of 29. Currently, she would be 39.

Ms. Martinez is White/Hispanic, 5’1”, and weighs about 180 pounds.

Gregoria was last seen on July 13, 2009.

She was born in Mexico and was living in the United States illegally at the time of her disappearance, but both her children are U.S. citizens, and they were visiting their grandmother in Mexico when Martinez disappeared.

She had asked the father of one of her children for money to help bring her children home from Mexico.

He agreed to meet her and lend her money shortly before she disappeared.

Martinez planned to go to the county courthouse on July 13 to pick up copies of her children’s birth certificates, but she never arrived there. She has never been heard from again. She was reported missing on July 16.

That same day, her vehicle was found abandoned on the side of County Road 525, near the intersection of U. S. Highway 59 south.

There were no obvious indications of a struggle at the scene.

Authorities believe Martinez was taken against her will. Her case remains unsolved.