VANISHED: Glenda Frances Moorehead

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Glenda Frances Moorehead has been missing since 1988.

She went missing from Tyler at the age of 43. Currently, she would be 74.

Ms. Moorehead is white, 5’6” or 5’7”, and weighs about 120 to 130 pounds.

Glenda was last seen outside of Proud Mary’s, a club in the 3400 block area of US Highway 69 N in Tyler on March 18, 1988.

Officials say her blue, 1975 Chevrolet truck was later found with her purse, ID, coat, and billfold on the front seat, with the keys were in the ignition, and headlights were turned on.

Authorities also say the diver’s side window was rolled down about two inches.

Investigators discovered a trail of blood and one of Glenda’s shoes was found, but there was no other evidence that led to her.

They said they had a suspect in Moorehead’s case, a man who died by suicide after her disappearance. They have never been able to determine whether or not he was involved in Moorehead’s presumed abduction.

Officials suspect foul play.

In 1999, she was declared legally dead.