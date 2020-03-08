VANISHED: Fredrick Joseph Boehm

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Fredrick Joseph Boehm has been missing since 2001.

He went missing from Marshall at the age of 23. Currently, he would be 42.

Mr. Boehm is white, 6’0”, and weighs about 130 pounds.

Fredrick was last seen at his house in the 3000 block of Victory Drive in the late hours between 11:00 p.m. and midnight on January 25, 2001.

He was received a phone call which apparently upset him, and then left on foot afterwards, walking down Victory Drive towards town.

Investigators believe Boehm’s disappearance may be drug-related.

Some authorities theorized that he was murdered as a result of a drug debt, but Boehm left thousands of dollars behind in his bank account when he vanished.

They do suspect foul play.

Anyone with any information should call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4546 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.