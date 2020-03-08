VANISHED: Eric Thomas Alvarado

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Mr. Eric Thomas Alvarado has been missing since 2018.

He went missing from Atlanta, Texas at the age of 32. Currently, he would be 33.

Mr. Alvardo is Hispanic, 6’5” to 6’6”, and weighs about 270 to 280 pounds.

His wife, Samantha Alvarado said he left home about one in the morning on November 20th without his phone around 1:30 a.m.

“The front door was wide open, the screen door was wide open, the dogs were gone, he was gone, the Jeep was gone.”

Arkansas State Police found Eric’s Jeep later that morning on Highway seventy-one in Little River County.

Atlanta Police said, “It was about three quarters of a mile north of the Red River, they advised us it was out of gas.” The dogs were later found dead nearby.

Eric Alvarado has black hair and several identifying tattoos. According to his wife, he had been making plans for the future and was about to open his own tattoo business. “He’s got ‘Spanish blood’ going across his neck. As far as around his wrist, he’s got his father’s name ‘Lorenzo’ going around his wrist,” she said.

Eric’s family is offering a five thousand dollar reward for information that will help them find him.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Eric Alvarado, please call Atlanta, Texas Police at (903) 796-7973.