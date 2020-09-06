VANISHED: Eric Glenn Owens

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Mr. Eric Glenn Owens has been missing since 1990.

He went missing from Daingerfield at the age of 17. Currently, he would be 46.

Mr. Owens is white, with some Native American, 5’10”, and weighs about 140 pounds.

He was last seen on September 6, 1990, just a day after his fifteen-year-old girlfriend, Martha Dunn, did. Both of them are classified as runaways.

There was a theory that Martha and Eric had traveled to Hayworth, Oklahoma.

Eric’s aunt lived there and there were several reported sightings of the pair there.

Another theory was that they had gone to Kansas, possibly to the Wichita area; Eric’s mother lived in Kansas.

Eric and Martha were both reportedly heavily involved with drugs at the time they went missing; it’s possible their disappearances were drug-related.

Officials say there is no evidence of foul play, and police continue to believe they left of their own accord.

Augusta, Kansas police are helping investigate.

And Owens isn’t the only one, we have nearly 100 unsolved, missing person cases in East Texas.

Please help us share their information and possibly bring closure to their families.