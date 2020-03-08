VANISHED: Dina Michele Shoemake

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Ms. Dina Michele Shoemake has been missing since 2000.

Will Johnson, The Messenger Reporter

And her case took a major turn 18 years after her disappearance.

She went missing from Latexo at the age of 32. Currently, she would be 52.

Ms. Shoemake is white, 5’2” to 5’5”, and weighs about 130 to 140 pounds.

Dina was last seen by her then-boyfriend, and last seen on January 29, 2000 in Latexo getting into a dark green 1990’s model Chevy truck, extended cab.

Almost two decades later, in May of 2018, Curtis Allen Shoemake, the 60-year-old ex-husband of Dina Shoemake, was booked into the Houston County Jail on the charge of first-degree murder.

According to The Messenger, a local newspaper, Curtis had been a suspect since the case’s early days.

While the case continues to work its way through the judicial system, an anonymous tip as to the location of Dina Shoemake’s body was received in February 2019.

Houston County Sheriff Darrell Bobbitt has expressed hope the person who left the tip will come forward with more information on the case.

Other tips may be made anonymously or in person at 700 S. Fourth Street in Crockett.